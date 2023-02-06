WHEATLAND, MO. (Feb. 6, 2023) – Off Road Truck racing will return to Lucas Oil Speedway for the first time in several years during the MidAmerica Outdoors Championship Series, April 28-29.



MidAmerica Outdoors will debut its Pro Lite Truck Championship Series to coincide with its MAO Side-by-Side Series racers in an action packed two days.



Billy Champion, race director for the MAO Series, said he expects in excess of 225 UTV Side by Sides in various classes along with the Pro Lite Trucks. The Pro Lites are similar in appearance to the popular Pro 2 Trucks that once entertained fans at Wheatland.



“If you were a person sitting in the stands, just to hear the roar and thunder and watch these trucks, you could not tell the difference between a Pro 2, a Pro 4 and a Pro Lite,” Champion said. “The only difference is this is more the entry level, if you will. These trucks range in price $75,000-$200,000. You get a lot more people who are able to afford this.”



Champion said the MAO Side-by-Side Series has been around since 2000 with most events held at the organization’s home base in Jay, Oklahoma.



“We’re the largest short-course racing series in the country right now as far as racing and numbers,” Champion said. “Then you throw in Pro Lite trucks and we have the recipe for a big event at Wheatland.”



Champion said he doesn’t know how many Pro Lite trucks will be on hand, but said he’s getting interest from drivers all over the country about making the trip. The UTV classes on the schedule will include Pro Turbo, Pro N/A, Expert Turbo, Expert N/A, Amateur Turbo, Amateur N/A, Vet 40+ Turbo, Vet 40+ N/A, Women’s Turbo, Women’s N/A, Youth 800 N/A, Youth 1000 N/A, 170 Stock, 170 Limited and 170 Modified.



Because of the large number of entries expected, Champion said one round of qualifying races could be held on Friday, in addition to practice.



There will be a band playing after the event and fans purchasing tickets will have free admission to those festivities.



“It is going to be an action-packed weekend,” Champion said.



For more information on the series, visit MidAmericaOutdoors.com.



Season openers: Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule begins with an open Test and Tune set for March 18 followed by the Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series Weekly Opener on March 25. Classes in action include the Hermitage Lumber Late Models, Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars, and the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. The Hermitage Lumber Late Models will be running a special 25-lap $1,000-to-win featured event.



Contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.



Show-Me 100 3-day passes on sale: Coveted reserved seats for Lucas Oil Speedway’s signature event, the 31st annual Show-Me 100 are now on sale to the general public. The three-day, reserved seats had previously been available only for renewals.



The Show-Me 100, featuring the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA, is set for May 25-27. The three-day passes are $115 and can be purchased through the Lucas Oil Speedway office by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.



Each pass is for one reserved stadium-style seat, complete with high backs and armrests located in the top six rows of the main grandstand.



SRX tickets also on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race at Lucas Oil Speedway, scheduled for Aug. 17th, remain on sale. The SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series, which features some of racing’s biggest names.



Those already confirmed for the race at Lucas Oil Speedway include former NASCAR Cup Series champions Bobby Labonte and Brad Keselowski, retired NASCAR stars Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman, four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves and NASCAR Truck Series regular Hailie Deegan.



Tickets for the SRX event will be $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire – https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/



About Lucas Oil Speedway Lucas Oil Speedway is considered by fans, drivers and industry insiders to be one of the top five racing facilities in the nation. Located in Wheatland, Missouri, approximately an hour from Springfield, Missouri, and just an hour and a half from the Kansas City metro area, the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks” lives up to its title.



Twenty-One VIP Luxury Suites, HD Jumbo-Tron Screen, Stadium Style Musco Sports Lighting, a Bose Sound System, Go-Kart Slick Track, The Diamond Bar, Track Treasures Gift Shop, the best track food in the country and paved pits are a few of the spectacular amenities setting the Diamond of Dirt apart. This year marks the 12th season for the Liquid Quarter Mile Drag Racing Lake, “Lake Lucas.” New for 2017 was all-purpose built Off Road facility featuring a host of regional events.



Lucas Oil Speedway’s dirt oval track plays host to some of the largest and most-popular events in the Midwest with national and regional touring series appearing frequently including: The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, POWRi Midget National Series, Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League, United States Modified Touring Series, ASCS Sprint Cars and the Lucas Oil MLRA.



In addition to the special events, the Lucas Oil Speedway Weekly Racing Series features the Late Models, USRA Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars and USRA B-Mods.



