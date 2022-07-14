Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
95°
Springfield
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Springfield News
Republic News
Lake of the Ozarks News
Branson News
Missouri News
Arkansas News
St. Louis News
Kansas City News
Crime
Gas price tracker
Boomtown
Tell Me Something Good
Cassidy Rainwater
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime Traveler
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Entertainment
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Report It
Newsfeed Now
Automotive News
Press Releases
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Storm Preparedness
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking: Stootsie
Video
Top Stories
Forecast: Temperatures on the rise through the rest …
Video
Top Stories
Forecast: More Humidity in Store Thursday
Video
Forecast: Seasonable, Summer-like conditions prevail …
Video
Forecast: Relief From the Muggies
Video
Forecast: Cold front brings relief from the heat …
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
KOLR10 Daybreak
Daybreak on the road
Morning News
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Sports
Local Sports
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
MSU Bear Nation
NFL Draft
NFL
KC Kickoff
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Springfield wins third straight 3-1 over Tulsa
Video
Top Stories
Walker, Winn off to Futures Game
Video
Springfield holds off Driller charge 7-6
Video
Show-Me state will be well represented at MLB’s All-Star …
Springfield Lasers in WTT limbo
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Exploring the Ozarks
Contests / Events
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
About Us
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Newsletter Sign-Up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team KOLR10 & Ozarks Fox
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Lucas Oil Speedway Ticket Giveaway
Search
Please enter a search term.
Lucas Oil Speedway Ticket Giveaway
Buffalo Run Casino - Candle Box
Trending Stories
Child, 9, killed in Nixa crash after police chase
Bomb scare suspect ID’ed, in custody
Murdaugh indicted for murder of wife, son
Springfield victim identified in single-vehicle crash
The correct way to pronounce “Lebanon”