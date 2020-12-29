Fireworks Getting Set Up for Lone Star New Year’s Eve

DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) – On Monday, fireworks crews from Melrose Pyrotechnics, Inc. loaded box after box onto the outside deck of Reunion Tower in Dallas.

“It takes a lot of fireworks to make it look big,” Melrose Pyrotechnics Creative Director Matt Peterson said.

Thousands of fireworks will go off in a 360-degree, nine-minute show that starts at 11:59 on New Year’s Eve.

“We prepare for the worst,” Peterson said, referring to how the fireworks were put together in Chicago, and the time allotted to set them up more than 500-feet above the ground in Dallas. “Then, whatever mother nature gives us, we can take it.”

There could be a wintery mix of weather on New Year’s Eve.

“We really need this right now,” Peterson said. “The fireworks are just gonna seem ultra-special this year with everything that’s going on in the world.”

Unlike years past, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there won’t be a party inside Reunion Tower this year. Instead, there is a Reunion Tower New Year’s Eve Foundation for the first time this year. The money raised will go to Children’s Health.

“It’s 100% going back to Children’s Health and the work that they do, and the research, and the advocacy for children,” Reunion Tower President Dusti Groskreutz said. “Say goodbye to 2020, and let’s start out fresh and be inspired.”

The Lone Star New Year’s Eve fireworks show will have themes; some festive, some reflective, with a section celebrating frontline workers.

“What I want people to do is remember what we’ve gone through, but also to cherish, hopefully, the goodness that’s going to lie ahead in the coming year,” Peterson said. “We’re looking forward to a great show New Year’s Eve, welcoming in 2021.”