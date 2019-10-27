Zombies take over downtown for Thriller on C Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tonight marked the 10th anniversary of Thriller on C Street.

Another year of zombies covering C Street for the Michael Jackson inspired performance.

Today’s production featured the Dr. Deadalous Traveling Zombie Show.

Cathi Horne is one of the zombies who performed tonight.

She says there were close to 300 zombies involved in the production and the whole performance lasts about half an hour.

“People that dress up like zombies and try to dance like Michael Jackson are just fun people to hang out with,” Horne said. “It’s a rush. It’s a lot of fun and the crowd loves it.”

The performance was followed by an after-party at Savoy on Commercial Street.