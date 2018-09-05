Zaxby’s to Host Hiring Event in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Zaxby’s is holding a free hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 6 at the Missouri Job Center’s main location.

The event will be from 10 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon. Another hiring event will be on Sept. 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the same location.

Zaxby’s will be holding open interviews for 40 crew members for their current location and a new location opening on S. Campbell.

Organizers ask that you be dressed business appropriate and bring a resume.

For more information, call 417-887-4343.

