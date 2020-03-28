Young man ejected out of T-top in rollover crash

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSN) – About 5:40 PM Friday Joplin Fire Department and METS Ambulance were dispatched to reports of a rollover crash at North Schifferdecker and West F Street.

Joplin Police tell us it was a single vehicle crash, the driver was the only occupant. He was traveling north and struck a set of mailboxes anchored heavily in concrete.

Courtesy: KSN

As the vehicle rolled, the 20-year-old was ejected out of the T-top. Amazingly he only suffered minor cuts and scrapes. He was not transported to the hospital.

Cottrill’s Towing removed they vehicle from the crash scene. Coincidentally it was within sight of their shop on N Schifferdecker.