Young kids in critical condition after St. Louis car crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three children are in critical condition after being injured in a St. Louis car accident.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the 30-year-old driver of a Pontiac sedan crashed late Friday with a 4-year-old girl, 7-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy in the car.

Police say the driver was trying to change lanes at the same time another vehicle moved into the lane.

The driver overcorrected and ran the car into a guard rail.

Police say the vehicle was then engulfed in flames.

The children were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver was in stable condition at the hospital.