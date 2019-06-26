Young boy receives customized prosthetic legs thanks to the hospital staff

The Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot surprised a seven-year-old disabled boy with some customized prosthetic legs yesterday.

Caiden O’Rourke has a rare orthopedic condition, he didn’t have a full right leg, and his other leg and right hand were not fully formed.

Caiden told the hospital staff he wanted Gritty-themed prosthetics and they worked their magic to make it happen.

From the look on Caiden’s face, It’s safe to say he was thrilled.

The surprise came a week before Caiden’s turned 8-years-old.

The Flyers also gave him a jersey with his name on it.

