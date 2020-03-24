You’ll probably receive a check from the government

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Federal and state governments are working to provide financial aid to Americans as they deal with the impact of COVID-19.

We rounded up some of the latest information and resources about financial aid- local, state, and federal – and listed it below.

Federal Financial Help

According to a CBS News article, the senate is inching closer to a deal on a massive stimulus bill to respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Several senate and house bills have been introduced since the spread of COVID-19. Below are some of those bills.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who introduced her own $2.5 trillion stimulus package Monday, March 23, said she was hopeful that both chambers could agree.

The GOP proposal would send checks of up to $1,200 to most taxpayers, and more for those with children, as well as extend hundreds of billions of dollars in loans and grants to companies hurt by the downturn.

State financial help

On the state level, low-interest disaster loans for small businesses and non-profits affected by coronavirus have been approved.

In a press release, the Missouri Department of Economic Development says the move makes low-interest disaster loans available to small businesses and private non-profits severely impacted by the coronavirus.

SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance for each affected small business or non-profit. These loans can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.

Here’s the process for accessing SBA’s Coronavirus Disaster Relief Lending:

Applicants will be able to apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

The Department of Social Services Family Support Division has been approved for a waiver from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), to extend Food Stamp/SNAP certification periods by six months for those re-certifications coming due in March, April and May.

This means that food stamps benefits will continue through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the health and well-being of low-income Missourians who rely on Food Stamp benefits, Missouri sought changes to the administration of the Food Stamp program in this state to meet the needs of our most vulnerable citizens,” said Governor Parson. “No Missourian will have their Food Stamp benefits end for the present time, and they do not need to take any actions to ensure their benefits will continue.”

The state will also issue Pandemic Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (P-SNAP) benefits. This means all households currently eligible for SNAP will receive the maximum amount for the household size.

According to a press release, this increase will affect 310,000 Missouri households (660,000 people). For example, for a family of three under P-SNAP, the maximum allotment is $509, and for a home of four, the amount is $646.

In addition to P-SNAP, families with children eligible for free or reduced-price lunch in all Missouri school districts that close at least five consecutive days will get a Pandemic EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) (P-EBT) card benefit for March, April and May. The amount is determined by the federal government and will be the value of the number of missed meals.

“Every Missourian must have access to food, and the Department of Social Services has taken these actions so that low-income individuals and families have what they need to make it through this critical time,” said Jennifer Tidball, acting director, Department of Social Services. “Our most vulnerable citizens in Missouri must have essential needs met to ensure they can cope with the impact of COVID-19.”

To apply for any services, click here.