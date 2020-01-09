You wouldn’t believe how many fans Lor has around the country

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The news of retired K9 deputy Lor’s health has circulated the nation.

Lor was taken to the University of Missouri Veterinary School of Medicine Monday for treatment. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Lor has pneumonia and a possible tumor that may have ruptured his small intestine.

He has undergone surgery and has been a 50% chance of surviving and will remain in veterinary care for one week.

Dr. David Weddle at Wilson’s Creek Animal Hospital says, like Lor, as dogs grow older, it becomes easier for them to develop illnesses.

“Just like older people, as our pets age, we see more both chronic and acute health conditions,” says Dr. Weddle.

Most of what Dr. Weddle says in his interview is speculation because he does not know the specifics of Lor’s case. He says the tumor may have started pneumonia.

“I’m purely speculating on all of this. If the tumor that was in his intestine was causing discomfort or vomiting and he was vomiting, and he aspirated a little bit of that vomit into his lungs, that’s the most likely source of pneumonia,” says Dr. Weddle.

Dr. Weddle says Lor got his 50% chance because of four things:

Observant owners

His primary care veterinarian

Level one trauma center for animals in Columbia

Lor is a tough dog

He says at the end of the week; the doctors will look at Lor to see if he’s well enough to be cared for as an outpatient.

Word of this has spread across social media.

Below are some tweets from LivePD fans, GCSO fans, and Lor fans from around the world.

Tonight when Caleb went to bed he said a prayer for one of his 4-legged heroes. Hang in there Lor Caleb’ got your 6. ✝️🙏🏻🚓🐶 pic.twitter.com/wEmCCu9F63 — Flat Caleb (@FlatCaleb) January 9, 2020

Thoughts and Prayers for Lor

Also for his brothers ~ human and K9 ~ in Blue🖤💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/x2VQQ1xqek — Carole (@carolebw) January 9, 2020

This isn’t 911 related bu please donate. LOR NEEDS US!!!!! https://t.co/nyVemLffp2 — 911fox (@911foxfp) January 9, 2020

Devastating news regarding K9 Lor – please read the tweet below and consider donating. K9 Lor is in our thoughts and prayers. We are praying for a full recovery. 💙🐾 https://t.co/Hzglgm25IH pic.twitter.com/u289qiQFyp — #LivePDNation (@LivePDNation) January 9, 2020

These Lor fans even drove down from St. Louis to meet the Greene County star.

My son loves K9 Lor!! We drove down from STL last spring just so he could “meet” him!! He and your family are in our prayers!! pic.twitter.com/dpGLc915Rx — Kendra Mounce Wisdom (@KendraMounceWis) January 9, 2020

I’ve been praying for Lor every since I heard the news last.🙏 And praying for your family. Lor has always been special to me, I love him very much. He’s my furry hero. 💙 Thank you so much for the updates.#PrayersForK9Lor — Cindyh64 (@Cindyh641) January 9, 2020

We were thrilled to have K9 Lor out to Hammons Field last year. We're thinking of him today! ❤️ https://t.co/OVJBvtMQaH pic.twitter.com/3q1p8zilNu — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) January 9, 2020

If you would like to donate to help pay for Lor’s medical bills, click here.