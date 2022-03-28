SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Beginning Monday, March 28, people who receive a COVID-19 booster dose will be eligible to receive a $50 gift card if they get vaccinated at a Springfield-Greene County Health Department vaccine clinic.

Previously, the gift card program was only open to people receiving their first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Since October, the health department has distributed 5,120 gift cards.

A statement from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said this expansion of the gift card program can help further reduce the impact of COVID-19 in the community. The health department said boosters have been effective in giving people more protection against the virus and preventing severe illness and death.

There are clinics planned during the week of March 28-April 1. Here is a list of opportunities to receive your first, second, or booster dose of the vaccine and receive a $50 gift card:

Tuesday, March 29 | Library Station | 2535 N. Kansas Expy. | 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, March 30 | Park Central Library | 128 Park Central Square | 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 31 | Midtown Carnegie Library | 397 E. Central St. | 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Friday, April 1 | Fair Grove Library | 81 S. Orchard Blvd., Fair Grove | 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Friday, April 1 | Park Central Library | 128 Park Central Square | 3:00-5:00 p.m.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department Recovery Dashboard, the 7-day average in COVID-19 cases is 15 cases per day. The dashboard showed there are 20 people sick with COVID-19 in Greene County hospitals. Both of those numbers are lower than the record lows in 2021.