NIXA, Mo. — Temperatures are rising in the area and least of these is in desperate need of more box fans for those in need.

The Food Pantry has partnered with Ozarks Community Health Hospital to receive fans during the month of July.

These box fans will be used to help families without air conditioning in their homes or those who cannot afford to run their AC.

The fans can be dropped off at Least of These in Ozark or OCH hospital in Nixa.