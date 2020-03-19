YMCA helping parents with emergency childcare

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We’re learning about two new cases of COVID-19 in Greene County, bringing Greene County’s total to six cases with one recovered.

We also have brand new information about child care for workers in Springfield.

The newest information we’ve received in the newsroom is how the Ozarks regional YMCA is helping parents with emergency childcare while schools are closed

The YMCA just announced workers are providing emergency child care, starting on Monday, March 23.

Its $20 a day from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Food will be provided.

Governor Mike Parson said all public and charter schools across the state have made the decision to close temporarily this was not his decision rather school administrators’.

The state is also working to get more testing and will be adding another mobile unit in Sedalia that will be ready by this Saturday, March 21.

Parson addressed concerns about not doing enough to protect Missourians.

“And the last thing we want is in our small business owners to not be able to reopen their doors because we mandated them to close prematurely,” Gov. Parson said.

The Springfield Greene County Health Department is asking anyone who traveled outside of southwest Missouri to self- quarantine for two weeks.