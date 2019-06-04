WWII veteran speaks at Fort Leonard Wood

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Service and community members in Fort Leonard Wood were given the opportunity to hear from a World War II veteran today.

First Lieutenant Ralph Goldsticker served with the 452nd Bombardment group, 728th squadron.

He spoke about his part in the D-Day invasion, in which he spent 14 hours in the air on two different bombing missions.

Lieutenant Goldsticker also spoke on being stranded in Russia for two weeks during a mission and his experiences during the Battle of the Bulge.

He joined the army in July 1942 at the age of 20 and flew thirty-five missions during World War II.