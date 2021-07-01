WWII landmark in Georgia cleaned up thanks to Bourbon, Missouri man

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A Bourbon, Missouri man is on a mission to remove graffiti from a World War II historical site made famous on HBO’s documentary “Band of Brothers.”

J.D. Huitt's YouTube Channel called The History Underground focuses on historical landmarks. He explained the site's significance and how he's working to clean it up.

The series came out about 20 years ago. It’s about a company that was attached to the 101st Airborne. The men trained in Toccoa, Georgia and there is a mountain there called Currahee. This was a very important location to the men who trained there.

For the 100th episode of The History Underground, Huitt went up to the top of Currahee and saw a lot of graffiti. Huitt then asked the public for their help in cleaning it up. He cleaned it up on Memorial Day and unfortunately since then, someone spray-painted the mountain again.

People from around the world participated in this cleanup effort.