SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Evangel University has been working on tearing down a relic from Springfield’s past for a few weeks. The gym that used to be the O’Reilly Gym was damaged after a storm last year in December.

Paul K. Logsdon, director of public relations at Evangel University, told KOLR10 that “Insurance said take it down, clear the land.“

Deconstruction is expected to be finished by April of this year.

The university currently has no plans for the space after the building is cleared.