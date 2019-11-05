WWE Legend “Triple H” chats with KOLR10’s Jesse Inman

SPRINGFIELD — One of the most powerful men in the professional wrestling industry talks about a number of topics with KOLR10 news reporter/wrestling fanatic Jesse Inman.

After talking with Stone Cold Steve Austin a few weeks ago, Inman sat down today with WWE’s own Triple H.

Triple H has been with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for over 20 years as both a wrestler, and now the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events, and Creative.

He still gets in the ring from time to time but spends most of his time at the helm of NXT, the newest and most progressive brand of wrestling under the WWE umbrella.

NXT airs on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. CT on the USA Network.

Triple H was excited to talk about their recent invasions of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, but also covered a number of other topics including late 90’s wrestling vs. today, bouncing back from the chaos of his recent trip to Saudi Arabia, and memories of Southwest Missouri.

Plus, Triple H gives Jesse some advice before he referees the MAIN-EVENT of Mid-State Wrestling on November 17th, at the Relics Event Center at 2017 W. Battlefield Rd.

