Wrong-way driver on I-435 leads to deadly head-on crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A passenger is dead after a head-on crash between an SUV and a compact car just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25.

Police were called to the area of I-435 and I-70 on reports of a wrong-way driver. When officers arrived, they found that a red Chevy Trax has been traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-435.

The Chevy Trax struck a Chevy Cruz head-on just north of I-70. The Trax then hit the concrete barrier.

The driver and back-seat passenger in the Cruz were not injured, but the front seat passenger died from his injuries at the hospital. A second rear-seat passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Trax received minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate where the driver of the Trax entered the highway going the wrong direction.

The identification of the victim that died in the crash has not been released.