DES PERES, Mo (KPLR).– A fatal wrong-way wreck on I-270 in Des Peres occurred early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes at Doughtery Ferry. The Highway Patrol reports 22-year-old Madonna Endres of Maplewood was driving south and struck the vehicle 32-year-old Timothy Primo was riding in head-on.

Primo was killed in the crash, and Endres suffered serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.