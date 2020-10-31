Wreck kills St. Louis woman year after her daughter’s death

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A year after a 12-year-old St. Louis girl was struck by a police SUV and later died, her family is dealing with another tragedy – the death of her mother.

Akeelah Jackson died in November 2019, about a month after a St. Louis County police SUV struck her.

Akeelah’s mother, 39-year-old Melissa Bassett, was driving a car on Oct. 16 when another car hit hers. She died Thursday.

Relatives confirmed to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Bassett was Akeelah’s mother.

The officer driving the SUV that struck Akeelah, Preston Marquart, was charged in April with second-degree involuntary manslaughter.

His case is still pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now