SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Bass Pro World’s Fishing Fair is scheduled to happen March 30 through April 3, 2022 in Springfield at Campbell Avenue and Sunshine Street.

The City of Springfield anticipates 500,000 people will attend.

There will be hundreds of exhibits, daily seminars with top anglers, activities for kids, and concerts with popular country performers like Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley.

There will also be some road closures and traffic impacts in the Campbell and Sunshine area. Here are a few things you need to know, whether you’re attending the fair or not.

Road closures because of World’s Fishing Fair

Campbell Avenue between Cherokee and Sunshine Streets will close at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 29. Campbell will reopen by midnight on Sunday, April 3.

City officials said people who aren’t attending the event should avoid the area around Bass Pro and find other ways to get to where they need to go.

How traffic will be impacted

No through traffic is allowed in the residential neighborhoods around Bass Pro while the World’s Fishing Fair is going on. This is to ensure those who live in the neighborhoods can get home and leave room for emergency vehicles if needed.

Residents have parking ID tags, and anyone who is parked without one in a surrounding neighborhood will be towed. Anyone who thinks their vehicle has been towed can call Henry’s Towing at 417882-4559.

Parking for the event

Parking is not allowed at the event venue. Those attending the World’s Fishing Fair can park in one of the satellite parking lots around Springfield.

Bass Pro is providing free shuttle service to and from these parking lots. The city has posted a list of parking areas on its website.

Anyone dropping people off at the event can access the drop-off point via East Cherokee Street from Jefferson Avenue.

Anyone with questions about the World’s Fishing Fair can call Springfield’s Public Information Tip Line at 417-829-6200.