WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A judge has denied Richard Barnett, the man who participated in the riot at the Capitol and was pictured in Nancy Pelosi's office, a request that would allow him to travel more than 50 miles from Gravette.

In a court appearance on June 15, Richard Barnett’s attorney requested that travel restrictions be eased so he can travel to buy and sell antique cars. The attorneys wanted the radius increased to 200-250 miles.