Trudeau isolates after being exposed to someone with COVID

A disturbance has been working through the atmosphere bringing scattered snow showers and flurries. Watch out for any slick spots as you're heading out this morning. Our next cold front moves in today and ahead of it, temperatures will be much warmer than Wednesday. Temps this afternoon climb back toward seasonable norms, rising into the low to mid-40s under more clouds than sun. This boundary is also looking to come through dry but will bring a cool-down as we end the workweek. Clouds diminish some behind the front on Friday with the mid-30s on tap Friday afternoon. The rollercoaster ride of our temperatures continues into the weekend with a warm-up on the docket. The 50s make a return both Saturday and Sunday ahead of our final cold front of the week. This one likely moves in by late Saturday into early Sunday. We're not expecting it to bring moisture to the region but we'll see a few more clouds Saturday night. We also won't feel a big cool-down behind this one with highs quickly rebounding into the upper-50s by early next week. We then turn our attention to a more potent storm system that looks to move into the Plains by Tuesday of next week. It brings shower chances but also a solid drop in temperatures once we get on the other side of the front. It's still really early but it's looking like we could see some wintry weather by the middle to the latter half of next week as colder air works into the Ozarks. Signals are pointing to a changeover from rain to a wintry mix of precipitation on Wednesday with snow on the table Wednesday night. The track is key and that will play a huge role in our changeover time and precipitation type. It's something we'll be watching closely so stay tuned!

Have a great day!