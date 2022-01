REPUBLIC, Mo. - It was an event that shook the Ozarks and changed how law enforcement was done across America. Sunday marks 90 years since the Young Brothers Massacre, a shootout in which six officers were gunned down by accused criminals held up in a farmhouse. While the tragedy happened long ago, the lessons learned that day affect how officers protect and serve us to this day.

It's easy to overlook the limestone memorial just outside Greene County Justice Center. The marker recalls the events of January 2, 1932, and includes the names of the six law enforcement officers (three from the Greene County Sheriff's Office and three from Springfield Police Department) who gave their lives that day.