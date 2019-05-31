Rescue crews continue search for 21 missing in Budapest shipwreck

Budapest, Hungary (CBS) — As divers descended Friday into the Danube, Hungarian authorities predicted it would take an extended search to find the 21 people still missing after a boat carrying South Korean tourists was rammed by a cruise ship and sank into the Danube river in Budapest. Seven people so far are confirmed dead and seven others were rescued.

Nineteen South Koreans and two Hungarian crew members — the captain and his assistant — remain missing.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, visited the site and met with rescue and search officials before holding talks.

Authorities are also expecting help from Serbia, where the Danube flows after leaving Hungary. “It is not unimaginable that we will need to depend on them in the coming days,” Szijjarto said.

