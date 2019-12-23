Notre Dame not hosting Christmas service for the first time in 200 years

PARIS, FRANCE — For the first time in more than 200 years, Notre Dame Cathedral will not hold a Christmas service.

This comes months after the fire that devastated the Paris landmark in April.

A spokesman says Notre Dame hasn’t been closed on Christmas since 1803, it even welcomed worshippers during the Nazi occupation of Paris during WWII.

There will be a midnight mass at a nearby church.

In April, France’s prime minister announced an international architects’ competition to rebuild, and perhaps redesign the landmark.

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to have it rebuilt in five years.