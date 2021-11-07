Man stabs 10-year-old child in Munich department store

Our first weekend of November was gorgeous and we're starting off the workweek in a similar fashion. A ridge of high pressure has been in control of our weather pattern and that's why it's been warmer and we've seen lots of sunshine. Enjoy it because we are tracking our next storm system which is going to move our way through the next 72 hours. Highs this afternoon with the help of southerly flow will be back into the low to mid-70s under plenty of sunshine. Clouds start to move in late tonight as this disturbance heads our way. A lot more cloud cover will be overhead tomorrow with temps remaining above average for this time of year. Afternoon readings will be back into the middle and upper 60s under mainly cloudy conditions. A shower or two is possible but many will stay dry as we progress through the day. The clouds continue to thicken up as we head into the middle part of the workweek with a few showers possible. A better chance of rain is on tap Wednesday night as the cold front associated with this area of low-pressure swings across the Ozarks. This will bring a solid cooldown Thursday but drier air will stream in and this will allow for decreasing clouds. A sprinkle or two is possible early but we're looking drier as a whole. The chill sticks around as we end the week with temps topping out around the 50° mark. High pressure remains in control for a good chunk of the weekend with lots of sunshine on tap Saturday. Another cold front moves looks to move our way as we end the weekend and we'll have to monitor the potential for any precipitation as we get a little closer. Right now, chances aren't looking that impressive.

Have a great day!