Italian police arrest man, seize arms in anti-Nazi crackdown

ROME (AP) — Italian police have arrested a man in northern Italy with a cache of weapons during raids aimed at dismantling a network of anti-Semitic advocates intent on starting a neo-Nazi party.

Italian news agency ANSA said a 57-year-old man from Monza was arrested Friday for suspected illegal weapons possession after rifles and revolvers were found in his home. His was one of 19 homes raided of alleged far-right extremists.

On Thursday, police said they uncovered a “vast” network of neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic and xenophobic sympathizers, including a woman dubbed “Miss Hitler.”

Investigators said the network meant to give members military training and that trainers included a mobster from the ‘ndrangheta crime syndicate.

An Italian anti-Mafia prosecutor, Nicola Gratteri, noted Friday that the ‘ndrangheta sheltered extreme-right fugitives during domestic terrorism decades ago.