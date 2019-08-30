Italian lawmaker insists new government end migrant racism

In this Picture made available by the Mediterranea NGO, a group of migrants wear life vests during a rescue operation off the Libyan coasts, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Italian aid group Mediterranea Charity says a ship it operates has rescued about 100 migrants, including 8 pregnant women and 22 children, and is asking Italian authorities to provide a safe port for them. The Italian NGO tweeted that the rescue happened early on Wednesday, after the Mare Jonio spotted a rubber boat on its radar. (Mediterranean Rescue Via AP)

ROME (AP) — An Italian lawmaker whose party is forming the next government is demanding an end to the migrant crackdown of the outgoing coalition.

Giuditta Pini said Friday that if the Democratic Party wants to break from the “racist” policies of Matteo Salvini, it should insist that 34 migrants aboard the charity rescue ship Mare Ionio be disembarked.

Democrats agreed this week to a coalition with the 5-Star Movement, which had been ruling with Salvini’s League. Premier-designate Giuseppe Conte is assembling a new government, this time with the Democrats and the 5-Stars.

Salvini withdrew support from Conte’s first government, triggering its collapse. As interior minister, Salvini refuses to let charity ships dock.

Salvini’s crackdown alienated the more left-leaning elements in the Movement. Conte must win parliamentary confidence votes to govern.