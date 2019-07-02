Hong Kong protests may give Taiwan’s leader a boost vs China

FILE – In this May 4, 2019, file photo, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen waves to press during an offshore anti-terrorism drill outside the Taipei harbor in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Recent anti-government protests in Hong Kong are echoing in Taiwan, possibly giving the island’s President Tsai a lift in her campaign to resist Beijing’s pressure for political unification and win a second term in next year’s elections. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, file)

BEIJING (AP) — Recent anti-government protests in Hong Kong are echoing in Taiwan, possibly giving the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen a lift in her campaign to resist Beijing’s pressure for political unification and win a second term in next year’s elections.

The demonstrations sparked by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s now-shelved push for unpopular extradition legislation have turned a glaring spotlight on China’s “one country, two systems” framework for ruling the former British colony, the same formula it envisages imposing on self-governing Taiwan.

That proposal has never found much support among Taiwan’s independence-minded voters. Events in Hong Kong now seem to be handing Tsai even more ammunition to attack opponents who argued that an accommodation with Beijing could be reached.