SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival which was to take place August 13 to August 14 but was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. However, the festival committee partnered with the Route 66 Car Museum, Jordan Valley Community Health Center`s Mobile Vaccination Unit, Springfield Fire Department, and IAFF Local 152 to host a COVID-19 vaccination

The event was held Saturday, August 14, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum located at 1634 West College Street. People who received a vaccine received free admission to the museum.