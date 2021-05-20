Greek villages, monasteries evacuated as fire damages homes

We're not done with this unsettled pattern just yet but it does look like it will begin to amplify as we progress through the rest of the week. We've been in this blocking pattern with an area of high pressure to our east and low pressure to our west. Here in the Ozarks, we've been sandwiched in between the two which has kept us active. More showers and thunderstorms are on the table today thanks to little ripples in the upper levels of the atmosphere that continue to move through. Scattered storms are on the table during the afternoon with the help of a little sun. All of the moisture in the air, as well as the building instability, could aid in a couple stronger to severe storms later on in the day as well. Hail and gusty winds would be the main hazards in any severe storm that does develop. Friday into the start of the weekend is looking drier but still muggy as the area of high pressure to our east shifts back westward. We’ll see a few showers and thunderstorms still possible, especially the closer to the Missouri-Kansas State-line, but much of the viewing area will begin drying out. Highs really warm up thanks to the sunshine and southerly flow too with highs topping out above average into early next week. The low to mid-80s are on tap across the Ozarks Friday through next Monday. A cold front finally begins to approach the region by early next week and it’s looking like the chance of storms returns by Tuesday. We keep the threat of moisture around Wednesday as this front continues to sag across the area. This boundary will likely knock our temps back a touch too, dipping back into the 70s by mid-week

Have a great day!