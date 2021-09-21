German police arrest suspect after highway bus incident

In the wake of the cold front that moved through yesterday, a much cooler and Autumn-Like feel is in the air. How appropriate as today is the first day of Fall and it coincides with the Autumnal Equinox. Temps are well below average to begin the day so you may need the jacket today and early tomorrow as well. High pressure builds back in behind this system with lots of sunshine on the way over the next 48 hours. Lows are expected to be even cooler to start off our Thursday with temps in the low to mid-40s but we will warm up a little more with highs rounding out in the few degrees warmer than today. A few clouds develop Friday ahead of another cold front but this one is looking to come through mainly dry. A spotty shower or two is possible as it slides through but right now, chances are looking slim at best. Seasonable conditions are expected to end the workweek with temps in the lower 80s Friday. Winds will switch around from the north into our Saturday and that will knock our temperatures back just a little. Highs Saturday look to rise back into the upper 70s and lower 80s for many spots across the Ozarks. The heat looks to make a return throughout the viewing area by late this weekend into early next week. Above-average temperatures are on the table Sunday and Monday with the mid to upper 80s in store under plenty of sunshine. Some locations to the SW could crack back into the lower 90s. It's looking like another cold front approaches by early next week which is something we'll be watching. This disturbance is also looking to be moisture-starved and coming through mainly dry but stay tuned as we get a little closer.

Have a great day!