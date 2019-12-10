Five deceased after volcano eruption in New Zeland

NEW ZELAND — Five people have died and at least eight more are missing after a volcano erupted in New Zealand today.

It is believed that about 12 Americans were on New Zealand’s White Island at the time including newlyweds Lauren Barham and Matt Urey from Virginia.

They were on a Royal Caribbean cruise for their honeymoon.

In the weeks prior to the eruption, scientists had recorded some volcanic activity including mild tremors and toxic gas and had raised the alert level.

Police now say they don’t believe there are any more survivors and have put the search on hold due to concerns about more eruptions.