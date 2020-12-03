EU legal advisor says top court should reject Hungary action

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 file photo, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for an EU summit in Brussels. A senior legal adviser said Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 that the European Union’s top court should reject Hungary’s attempts to overturn a European Parliament action aimed at holding the country to account for what lawmakers consider to be a breach of the bloc’s values. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP, File)

BRUSSELS (AP) — A senior legal adviser said Thursday that the European Union’s top court should reject Hungary’s attempts to overturn a European Parliament action aimed at holding the country to account for what lawmakers consider to be a breach of the bloc’s values.

Advocate General Michal Bobek recommended that the European Court of Justice “dismiss Hungary’s action as unfounded.” Advocates General routinely provide legal guidance to the ECJ. Their opinions aren’t binding on the Luxembourg-based court, but are followed in most cases.

The EU parliament launched a procedure in 2018 to force Hungary’s EU partners to sanction the government in Budapest over concerns about the country’s constitutional and electoral systems, the independence of its judiciary, corruption and conflicts of interest, as well as fundamental rights concerns.

The “Article 7” procedure was contained in a resolution that was adopted in a 448-197 vote, while 48 lawmakers abstained. Hungary argued that had the abstentions been taken into account, the vote wouldn’t have achieved the required two-thirds majority.

In Bobek’s opinion, a person who abstains from a vote asks to be counted as neither in favor nor against a proposition, and to be treated as if they weren’t voting at all. He also said that EU lawmakers had been informed more than a day before the poll that abstentions wouldn’t be counted as votes cast.

It’s the first time the parliament has launched such a procedure. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has also taken similar action against Hungary. If four-fifths of Hungary’s 26 EU partners agree “there is a clear risk of a serious breach” of the bloc’s values, Budapest could lose its voting rights.

The EU’s treaty says the bloc “is founded on the values of respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities.”