Dubai ruler, princess in London court over welfare of kids

Demonstrators hold banners as they demonstrate against Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum outside The High Court in London, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum has made an application to divorce his wife of 15 years, Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, in the Family Court Division of the High Court. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — The estranged wife of Dubai’s ruler applied for protective orders in a British court Tuesday using laws intended to safeguard victims of forced marriages and domestic abuse, while the sheikh’s lawyers requested that their two children be quickly returned to Dubai.

Princess Haya, 45, asked for a forced marriage protection order and a non-molestation order during a British High Court hearing that centered on the welfare of her two children with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The forced marriage protection order applied to the children.

She asked for wardship of the children during the preliminary hearing. The names and ages of the children are not allowed to be published under British law.

Princess Haya, who is Sheikh Mohammed’s sixth wife and the daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan, reportedly fled Dubai earlier this year.

Family court Judge Andrew McFarlane rejected a request from Sheikh Mohammed’s lawyers to have details about the protective orders subject to reporting restrictions.

“There is a public interest in the public understanding, in very broad terms, proceedings that are before the court,” he said.

The clash between Sheikh Mohammed and Princess Haya is the latest sign of trouble in Dubai’s ruling family. Last year, a daughter of Sheikh Mohammed tried to flee Dubai after appearing in a 40-minute video saying she had been imprisoned.

Sheikh Mohammed, who turned 70 earlier this month, is also the founder of the successful Godolphin horse racing stable and last month received a trophy from Queen Elizabeth II after one of his horses won a race at Royal Ascot.

He was not present at the hearing Tuesday.