SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several companies have joined together to support Convoy of Hope’s efforts in 6 countries surrounding Ukraine.

Convoy of Hope has teams in 6 countries surrounding Ukraine, including a team in Poland from Convoy of Hope headquarters in Republic, Missouri.

Virgin Atlantic, a British airline, has partnered with Convoy of Hope and humanitarian logistics non-profit Airlink to provide supplies to Ukrainians trapped in war-torn cities in Ukraine.

Performance Painter “Garibaldi” has created a print featuring two people embracing in front of the Ukraine skyline while yellow and blue smoke billows overhead to form a heart.

The print costs $65 and all proceeds garnered until 11 am CST on March 17 from the painting will be donated to Convoy of Hope to support their efforts to deliver food, water, and hygiene products on the ground in Ukraine and the surrounding countries.

On March 15, Convoy of Hope wrote that they are working to put together baby care kits and feminine hygiene kits for the refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Over 3 million people have been forced to evacuate Ukraine over the last 3 weeks, and Convoy of Hope says the need for supplies continues to grow as more Ukrainians leave their homes in search of shelter and safety in the surrounding countries.