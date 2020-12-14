Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Girl Scouts rebuke Boy Scouts in escalating recruitment war
Morning Webcast – December 28, 2020
Video
After naming suspect in Nashville bombing, focus turns to motive
As Missouri deals with ongoing teacher shortage, education leaders want to step up recruiting efforts
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Santa Tracker
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Bentley
Video
Top Stories
Monday, December 28 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, December 27 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sunday, December 27 Forecast
Video
Saturday, December 26 Evening Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Activist, champion: Naomi Osaka is AP Female Athlete of Year
Top Stories
Music City Bowl canceled after virus sidelines Missouri
Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81
Travis Kelce first tight end with two 100-catch seasons
Parkview outlasts Glendale in opening round bout
Video
COVID Vaccine Updates
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Buy Local
Pro-Football Challenge
Home For The Holidays
Price-Cutter-Football-Party-Giveaway
Extravaganza
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
The Big Game
Search
Search
Search
Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
World News
Posted:
Dec 14, 2020 / 11:12 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 14, 2020 / 11:12 AM CST
TORONTO (AP) — Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Trending Stories
Professional driver to build international racetrack in the Ozarks
Video
After naming suspect in Nashville bombing, focus turns to motive
Girl Scouts rebuke Boy Scouts in escalating recruitment war
Two charged in the murder of a four-year-old girl in Benton County, court documents reveal motive
Video
Teenager dead after car crash on Christmas Eve
Video