Austria: community service ordered for moped crash mother

World News
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — An Austrian court has told a woman to do 200 hours of community work after her two daughters died when a car slammed into the trailer they were being pulled in behind her electric moped.

The woman had been accused of causing death by gross negligence because the children aged 1 and 4 weren’t wearing helmets and the trailer lacked rear lights when the accident happened Aug. 4 near Hausleiten, outside Vienna.

The 60-year-old driver whose car hit the trailer in gathering darkness was convicted of causing death and bodily harm by negligence and fined 28,000 euros ($30,850) Monday by the Korneuburg state court, the Austria Press Agency reported.

The case against the 39-year-old mother will be dropped if she performs the 200 hours of community service within six months.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories