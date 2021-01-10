Algeria leader back to Germany for COVID-19-linked treatment

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned Sunday to Germany, where he spent two months for treatment of a COVID-19 infection, this time to treat a related foot problem, the presidency announced.

The complication from the coronavirus infection was initially to be treated during his stay, cut short by pressing presidential issues at home, the statement said.

Tebboune, 75, disappeared from the radar of his North African nation after leaving for treatment Oct. 28. The name of the clinic caring for him was never announced and he spoke to the nation only shortly before his return Dec. 29.

Before boarding a plane to Germany on Sunday, he said he would undergo an operation as part of follow-up care, describing the intervention as “light” and saying he would follow national issues during his brief absence. He provided no details on the operation.

Tebboune thanked officials “for their mobilization, firstly the army.”

Tebboune was elected president in December, months after former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was pushed from power in April 2019 by pro-democracy demonstrators and the army chief after 20 years at the helm.