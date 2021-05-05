Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

A man stands in front of the Ain Borja private clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies after only expecting seven, Mali’s Ministry of Health said Wednesday. The 25-year-old Halima Cisse gave birth to the babies via Caesarean section on Tuesday in Morocco after being sent there for special care, the ministry announced. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies after only expecting seven, Mali’s Minister of Health said Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Halima Cisse gave birth to the babies by cesarean section on Tuesday in Morocco after being sent there for special care, the West African country’s top health official announced.

“The newborns (five girls and four boys) and the mother are all doing well,” Mali’s health minister said in a statement.

Cisse had been expecting seven babies. Malian doctors, under government orders, sent her to Morocco for the births because hospitals in Mali, one of the world’s poorest countries, are ill-equipped to provide adequate care for this extremely rare multiple pregnancy.

The private Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, where she was treated, confirmed she gave birth there.

The clinic’s director Youssef Alaoui told Moroccan state TV that they had been contacted by Malian doctors about the case a month and a half ago. They were not expecting nine babies, he said.

Cisse gave birth prematurely at 30 weeks and is now in stable condition after heavy bleeding for which she was given a blood transfusion. The babies have been placed in incubators, he said.

___

El Barakah reported from Rabat, Morocco.