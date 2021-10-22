16 killed in Russian gunpowder factory blast

Our Friday is starting off on a quiet and chilly note with temps hanging out around the 40s as we head out for the AM commute. Make sure you have the jacket as you're headed out the door. Another warming trend develops ahead of our next disturbance which brings the chance of showers and storms this coming weekend. It's looking like a stalled front and an area of low pressure will spark up showers and storms Saturday, scattered about the Ozarks. A better chance of showers arrives into Sunday as this upper-level area of low pressure works through the region. With the help of strong SW winds, the warmth continues to stream in with highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. It's definitely not looking like a washout of a weekend but if you have outdoor plans, make sure you monitor our latest forecast! We'll likely see scattered showers and thunderstorms early Saturday into about lunchtime as a front stalls across the area. A break in the moisture develops during the afternoon into early Sunday as that front slowly shifts northward. We still could see isolated showers or storms but chances will be slim. Our attention then shifts on Sunday to the main area of low pressure and cold front. This is what will bring our big concern for severe weather. We're going to have to monitor the potential for stronger to severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening with more warmth and more instability developing. We'll have a good bit of wind shear or that turning of the winds in the atmosphere that help organize storms. This is something we'll be watching extremely close so stay tuned. An Enhanced Risk has been put into play from the Storm Prediction Center meaning numerous severe storms will be possible with all forms on the table. Gusty winds are looking like a big hazard but isolated tornadoes will be possible. The timing is looking like late afternoon into the early part of the overnight. The bulk of the moisture should be east of the viewing area after midnight. Please stay weather aware late Sunday as the severe threat is looking widespread throughout the Ozarks. Some showers may linger into Monday with temps cooling back down into the 60s in the wake of that storm system. Temps then rebound briefly Tuesday ahead of yet another disturbance. We're back into the 70s and possibly 80s Tuesday afternoon with our next chance of showers and storms on tap Tuesday night into Wednesday. Northerly flow ushers in cooler air Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon readings falling back into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. A couple of showers may linger into Thursday as well but overall conditions are looking drier.

Have a great day!