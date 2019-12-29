Woodcarving class held at Springfield Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Precision, patience and the drive to create.

That’s what instructors hoped to pass on by sharing the art of woodcarving in Springfield today.

The Southern Missouri Woodcarving Artists group held an introductory class at the Nature Center.

The group furnished all the tools and everyone who attended carved their own paintbrush.

Arden Balty, an instructor, said he hopes to see woodcarving appreciated as fine art.

“We are wanting to awaken some creativity and a lot of times people as we mature we lose some of that creativity,” Balty said. “The thing I like about it is it’s a very relaxing hobby and I enjoy it a lot.”

The Southern Missouri Woodcarving Artists hosts these introductory classes at the Nature Center three times a year.

If you’re interested in joining, you can find the group on Facebook.