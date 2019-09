WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo.– Sara Messex-Pullen who was charged in a fatal stabbing in Willow Springs in 2018.

Through a plea deal, she was sentenced to 15 years in prison for second-degree murder and five years for armed criminal action.

Two additional felony charges were dropped as part of the deal.

Court documents say that Pullen stabbed Larry Tucker after getting into an argument with him and his wife.