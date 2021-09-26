Woman wins state vaccine lottery as family deals with COVID-19 complications

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While a Springfield woman deals with COVID-19 complications in her family, she’s being rewarded for getting the vaccine.

Drawings have continued for the state’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

Recent winner, April Farwell, said her brother is currently in the hospital from COVID-19 complications.

“He’s gonna have to have a double lung transplant just to be able to make it,” Farwell said.

She said not being able to go see him has been hard.

While dealing with this, Farwell said she was shocked to learn she had won $10,000 through the state’s vaccine incentive program.

“Getting that money will pay a lot of bills and get stuff caught back up from the pandemic and not having everything that we needed,” Farwell said.

Farwell said she decided to get vaccinated before the incentive program was ever announced.

“My mother-in-law lives with me, and she has Alzheimer’s dementia, and I have asthma, my dad’s been in and out of the hospital, my mom’s a diabetic and I spend time with all these people on a daily basis,” Farwell said.

With her brother in the hospital, Farwell said it’s the perfect example of why people should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I don’t know that it’s important to get vaccinated for yourself, as much as it is for everybody else,” Farwell said.

]While she said the money is a blessing from God, she said she thinks people should get the shot regardless.

The state plans to announce fourth-round winners on Oct. 6. There are five rounds in total so there’s still time to register.

