Woman warns drivers to slow down after one of her horses gets hit and dies

ASH GROVE, Mo- A rural Missouri resident is sharing her story to warn drivers to slow down and pay attention.

Monday is a day Amber Williams and her boyfriend will never forget.

The two were in St. Louis for a couple of days, and on Monday, they got word from Amber’s mother, who was house-sitting, that two of their dogs had run away.

“So we drove three and a half hours back here, made it, saddled up the horses and went to go look for them down the ways,” says Amber.

They were able to find both dogs. Her boyfriend got the car ready to pick them up. Amber says she stayed back with her horse, Garland, and was in the process of walking Garland home.

“So I was walking back alone, I wasn’t riding cause it was starting to get dark. Somebody stopped by and asked if I was okay if I was missing dogs, I told them, yeah, they just got back to the house.”

She then says another car came “flying” down the street.

Amber says she tried to hide behind the first driver’s car. She tried to bring Garland behind that car as well.

It was too late.

The car hit and killed Garland.

Amber rescues horses; she had ten at her farm with Garland. She saved Garland from Arkansas when he was three years old, he was five at the time of the accident.

Amber with Garland

“He’s one of the horses I’ve had the most bond with, so it was really hard.”



Now, Amber is warning others to pay attention when driving in rural areas.

She’s not the only one issuing these warnings. Trooper Sam Carpenter, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, also has these tips for rural driving:

Slow down, pay better attention during hard to see driving conditions

Be aware of people walking on rural roads that are only two lanes

Watch for deer and other animals that may be in the roadway

If you walk on those country roads, wear bright clothes and reflective vests

“You’re driving a two-ton vehicle. Most of the things that get in the roadway in front of you, they lose that battle between a car,” says Carpenter.