Woman trapped and hanging from tree limb over flooded creek is rescued

GARRISON, Mo – A woman trapped and hanging from a tree limb over a Swan Creek was rescued today (5/15/20) by responders from several area emergency services.

Grant Peters, assistant fire chief of the Logan-Rogersville Fire Department, said officials were dispatched this morning to the area of the Bar K Wrangler Camp in Mark Twain National Forrest.

A family had been camping upstream from the area where the woman was stranded when the water came up and trapped them. A couple of children were removed from the water, but the woman was unable to get away and was clinging to a tree branch over the water when responders arrived.

Peters said she was safely rescued and checked out by emergency medical staff. She was cold from the spring water temperature but was otherwise unharmed.

The incident occurred in the Chadwick Fire Department district and that agency was assisted by Logan-Rogersville, Battlefield Fire and Rescue, The Missouri Highway Patrol and Missouri Conservation Department staff, Peters said.