CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was shot in the parking lot of Illusions Gentleman’s Club near Nixa around 2:30 a.m.

Christian County officials say the woman was shot by an unknown male.

The victim was able to get to Cox South. We are not aware of her condition.

Officials are still working to identify the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. Ozarks First will post updates as they arrive.