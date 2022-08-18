SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around Farm Road 178 Thursday morning.

According to a GCSO release, the deputies responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Aug. 18. A woman with a gunshot wound was found and taken to a hospital. Deputies arrested a man and took them to the Greene County Jail.

The man arrested is scheduled to be formally charged later today. This article will be updated once more information is available.