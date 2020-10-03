Woman shot in back by Missouri officer wins $2M settlement

LADUE, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis suburb has agreed to pay $2 million to settle a federal lawsuit with a suspected shoplifter who was shot in the back by a police officer who said she intended to use her stun gun but pulled out our service revolver by mistake.

The City of Ladue admitted no wrongdoing in the confidential settlement with Ashley Hall.

The agreement was released Friday to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in response to an open records request.

The officer who shot her has resigned and has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree assault.

The case is pending.